Shreveport police solve 10-year-old cold case

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, they have solved a 10-year-old murder case.

Police arrested 35-year-old Roy English of Bossier City last week on a charge of first degree murder.

The victim was 20-year-old Christopher Beaird.

On August 29, 1999, Beaird was working as the night manager at Podnuh's Restaurant on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Just after closing, three or four men burst into the restaurant. At least one of them had a gun, and forced Christopher and his three co-workers into the cooler.

They rifled through the place looking for cash, and either didn't find it or didn't find enough.

Christopher's parents Sherry and Lee Beaird found out from police on the scene that Christopher had been killed.

