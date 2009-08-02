Man arrested 70 times could spend life in jail

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man arrested at least 70 times, could now spend life in prison on a drug conviction.

Police arrested John Edward Marshall during an undercover drug sting in January.

He was convicted July 22nd, and 8-days from now, District Judge Craig Marcotte will decide whether to sentence the 55-year-old man as a habitual offender.

Marshall has served 15 years behind bars.

