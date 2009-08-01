S'port Mayor Glover 'will not' veto Mineral Lease resolution

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover has stepped back from a threat to veto a recent Shreveport City Council resolution.

Mayor Cedric Glover recently chastised city council members for saying publicly that The City of Shreveport is broke and desperately needs cash.

The council agreed to seek bids for natural gas drilling on 170 acres, which could bring in nearly $3 million for Shreveport.

Glover expressed fear that Shreveport could be ‘low-balled' after the council's comments, but decided against a veto, calling it "counter productive."

The State of Louisiana Mineral Board will hold that bidding process on October 14th.

