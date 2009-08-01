S'port woman robbed at bus stop

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex woman survived a terrifying ordeal after getting robbed at gunpoint at a Shreveport bus stop.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday at a bus stop on the corner of West College and Alabama Streets in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police say the victim, Shirley Mills told them that the man never showed his weapon, but acted as if he had a gun.

Police say the suspect got away with $60 before running North on Alabama St.

