10-year-old S'port Cold Case solved

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A 10-year-old Shreveport cold case has now finally been solved, say Shreveport Police.

The case involved the murder of an Ark-La-Tex restaurant employee.

Shreveport Police arrested 35-year-old Roy English of Bossier City on a charge of 1st degree murder.

In August of 1999, then 20-year-old Christopher Beaird an assistant manager at a Podnuh's Bar B-Q when someone forced him into the restaurant's office and shot him in the head.

That man is believed to have been English. Shreveport Police credit recently improved fingerprint scanning equipment for the match.

