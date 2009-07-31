Father, son face charges in domestic shooting

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A man shot in the head by his father during an altercation now faces charges for his role in the fight.

On Thursday, 29-year-old J.D. Ross was rushed to LSU Hospital after he was shot in the head just above his right eye.

Bossier Parish investigators say the fight between J.D.Ross and his father Frank began while the two were on the phone discussing the son's unpaid car payment. According to investigators, J.D. Ross later drove to his father's house off of Highway 157 in Haughton, and threatened his father with a pocketknife.

Investigators say after Frank Ross fired two warning shots, he then shot his son in the head.

Frank Ross was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Now investigators have charged J.D. Ross with home invasion.

Currently J.D. Ross is listed in fair condition.

