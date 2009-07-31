Five arrested in Caddo Underage Drinking Sting

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish Underage Drinking Sting lands five people in jail.

Deputies visited 34 businesses in Caddo Parish with underage buyers attempting to purchase alcohol between the hours of 11a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Those business owners who were cited or arrested for violations are Christopher Cush of Cush's Grocery in the 9500 block of Ellerbe Rd. in Shreveport, Deel Austin of The General Store, located in the 6200 block of Colquitt Rd.

Kate Peterson of the Rustic Cowboy, located on Hwy. 171, Katrina Walton of the Triangle Grocery on Hwy.1 and Linda Short of the Silver Lining on Hwy. 71, all located in Caddo Parish.

Caddo Parish Sheriff, Steve Prator said that more operations targeting underage liquor sales will be planned.

