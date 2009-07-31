Bossier theft caught on camera, suspect at large

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The search is on in Bossier City for a man wanted for theft.

Bossier City Police need the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a power washer from the Holiday Lanes Bowling Center, located in the 3300 block of Old Minden Rd.

The man allegedly picked up the power washer as he was leaving the bowling alley and put it in the bed of his red pick up truck.

Police are urging anyone who may information about this crime or the suspect responsible to call Bossier City detectives at (318) 741-8654.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.