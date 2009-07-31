Two charged with Arson of Hammond business

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) -The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office has charged two men with arson in connection to a fire at a Hammond, Louisiana business.

66-year-old Jim Capdeboscq of Hammond and 59-year-old Chris Rousselle of Ponchatoula, Louisiana are now behind bars facing a simple arson charge. Capdeboscq faces an additional charge of criminal conspiracy of arson with intent to defraud.

The fire occurred back on July 24th at the SpeeDee Oil Change, located in the 100 block of South Morrison Blvd., in Hammond.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic space of the business. Officials say the attic received heavy damage and the building itself sustained heat and water damage.



A multi-agency investigation involving the Hammond Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was conducted.

Capdeboscq was the owner of SpeeDee Oil and Rousselle was employed as the manager of at the time of the fire, according to the Fire Marshal's office.



Both subjects were arrested without incident and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison by State Fire Marshal Investigators.

No other arrests are anticipated at this time.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.