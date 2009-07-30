Bossier man shoots son during altercation

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish deputies say a man shot his son in the head after the two got into an argument.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at the father's home on Highway 157.

Investigators say the argument began while the two men were on the telephone. Once the call ended, the son drove from Shreveport to the father's home where the son allegedly pulled a knife. The father then grabbed a gun and shot his son in the head.

Sheriff's office spokesman Ed Baswell said the bullet grazed the son's head. He was taken to LSU Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Baswell said so far neither man has been charged with anything, but the investigation into the matter is continuing.

