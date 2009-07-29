Searching continues for missing Panola Cty. woman

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) -The Panola County, Texas Sheriff Deputies and volunteers have been looking for a missing 78 year old woman since Friday night.

Authorities tell KSLA News 12 her vehicle was found near a well site yesterday morning close to Carthage, Texas-just southwest of Shreveport.

"Kind of see how it turns off to the right...right back there," a searcher describes the location where her Ford Expedition was found

The wooded area near a well site just off County Road 173 is where authorities found Doris McIntosh's vehicle.

Searchers are looking around the 1,000-acre site hoping to find her.

"We believe that she drove the vehicle and got it stuck on the well site and that she left there on foot," Panola County Sheriff's Deputy Jack Ellett said.

Authorities said Doris was last seen Friday night wearing brown slacks, a flowery shirt and NIKE shoes.

She is 78 years old and described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has blonde/grey hair.

Along with law enforcement her husband's caregiver is also joining in on the search.

"She's very active, she's very bubbly---nobody would be a stranger to her she's very loving....just a very loving person," Renee Wright said.

The storm from Tuesday and the heat from today isn't stopping the search team from hoping to find new leads.

"I know we've had some bad weather. I know God is real and I know that he could be sheltering her wherever she's at out here even in the bad weather that we've had. We're hoping for the best, but we want to find her," Wright said.

Renee along with the other volunteers said they'll be back on the site again Thursday at 7 AM.

Authorities tell KSLA News 12 Doris has dementia and may be a little disorientated if you see her.

If you have any information please call the Panola County Sheriff's Office at 903-693-0333.

