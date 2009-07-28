Storm drains affect Plain Dealing residents

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

PLAIN DEALING, LA (KSLA) - Can you imagine a few inches of water creeping through the walls of your home and flooding your living room?

That's exactly what happened to one Ark-La-Tex resident said she is just about fed up with the drainage problems after heavy rains.

Pamela Green said the town of Plain Dealing about 30 miles north of Shreveport in Bossier Parish has seen several problems.

Pamela Green said neighbors up and down Magnolia Street in the city have complained to the mayor, but nothing has been done.

Green said the city dug new sewage lines near her home, but it failed to improve the drainage in front of her house.

There's a tiny hole where the water is supposed to flow through. Pamela said she tried to pile up sand bags, but it just didn't stop the water from flooding her living room.

The water even made it all the way up under her car into her washroom.

Pamela and her brother are hoping her neighborhood gets some relief soon.

"It's causing the water to come into the house instead of going out through the ditch like it used too," explained Pamela Green.

"I complained that the ditch was not deep enough to handle all the water that comes across from the other side of the street and it was going flood us out, but nobody listened," said Mack Green.

The brother and sister said they don't understand why the city won't do anything because according to them the house isn't even in a flood zone

KSLA News 12 tried to question the city water maintenance department or the Mayor, but we were told no one was available.

The water department said it did have crews working on problems around the city and the Green's neighborhood should be on the list.

