AR man arrested in connection to stabbing

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Texarkana, Arkansas police has arrested a man in connection to an alleged stabbing.

That incident took place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of East 35th Street say police.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found a man lying on the front porch of the home bleeding from the right side of his torso.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Robert Hamby.

Investigators say the stabbing came about following an altercation. 21-year-old Aaron Turner allegedly came into the yard to see a friend when Hamby told him to leave.

Witnesses say Turner then allegedly left the scene in a vehicle, but was later found by Texarkana, Arkansas police in Texarkana, Texas.

Turner is now in the Texarkana, Arkansas jail facing a 2nd degree Battery Charge. Hamby is currently listed in stable condition by St. Michael's hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to notify TAPD or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

