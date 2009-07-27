Four arrested in Webster Parish drug bust

SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) - The search of a north Webster Parish home led to the arrest of four people on numerous drug charges.

Undercover agents with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office and two narcotics officers from the Minden Police Department conducted the search last Thursday at a home in the 900 block of Baker Street in Springhill.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Tiffany Marie Cunningham of Springhill, 26-year-old Lindsay Denise Thompson of Sarepta, 20-year-old Desstanie Joe-Lynn Parham of Taylor, AR and 48-year-old Charles Thomas Allen of Springhill. The three women each face charges of possession of a CDS Schedule I, marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Allen was charged with creation of a methamphetamine lab, possession of over 12 grams of ephedrine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and criminal conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

"We've searched this house before and found drugs," explained Lt. Shawn Baker, narcotics investigator for the Webster Parish Sheriff's Department. "I've seen and dealt with the same folks that we arrested today; very recently as a matter of fact."

The three women were taken to the Webster Parish Jail. Allen was taken to the Bayou Dorchet Correctional Center.

Authorities say Allen has a long history of criminal drug use dating back to 1984. He just recently bonded out of jail after his arrest on similar drug charges in May of this year.

Because of his past criminal history with drugs, Allen's bond was set at $201,700.

