Man found inside car riddled with bullets in Downtown Shreveport overnight

By Liz Elan

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Just after 2am Monday , police responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Spring Street in Downtown Shreveport. In the parking lot on the southwest corner of Spring and Caddo St. was a GMC Envoy riddled with bullets. Inside the car was 41 year old James Chitman shot multiple times.

Police rushed Chitman to LSU Hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly before 3am.

Police say the incident was the result of a fight at JOSH Lounge just moments before the night club closed at 2am.

Police say the fight spilled out into the parking lot which is right next to Josh Lounge.

Police are still investigation. There are no suspects at this time. More developments to come........