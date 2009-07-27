Elderly Bossier woman arrested for selling drugs

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A 64-year-old Bossier City woman faces drug charges after authorities say she sold drugs to an undercover officer.

Honey Mae White was charged with three counts of distribution of a schedule III drug - two of the counts for selling Vicodin and one count for selling Lortab.

Authorities say White sold $40 worth of Vicodin to a Bossier Parish undercover agent on June 19. One week later she sold $12 worth of Vicodin and $6 worth of Lortab to the same agent. Both sales happened from her home in the 300 block of Wyche Street.

White was booked into the Bossier Parish Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

