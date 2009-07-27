“Operation Sunset” rounds up suspects

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - On day three of "Operation Sunset", police conducted a round up of suspects with outstanding warrants.

Officers executed approximately 20 warrants for everything from battery to theft of utilities.

Operation sunset was put into action after a police captain heard complaint after complaint about illegal activity in some Shreveport neighborhoods.

