Robber locks himself inside business

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man locked himself inside a building he had just tried to rob, according to police.

It all began about 3am this morning, in the 1400 block of Wilkinson Street in Shreveport, near LSU Hospital.

Officers say a man broke into RCS gaming, but then locked himself inside the building.

Officers then arrived with a K-9 unit.

The police dog bit the man once.

Officers arrested him and then took him to LSU Hospital for the bite wound.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.