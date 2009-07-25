S'port narcotics agents arrest 18 in "Reverse" Operation

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The Shreveport-Caddo Narcotics Unit took over a Shreveport neighborhood Saturday, making nearly 20 arrests.

They focused on the 2500 block of Lillian St., in Shreveport's Queensborough Neighborhood.

Agents executed a search warrant on one home and then conducted a reverse operation where police sold the illegal drugs and arrested people who purchased them.

In total, they made 18 arrests and secured more than $650 worth of cocaine.

