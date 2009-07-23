Body found on AR highway, troopers investigate

MCNEIL, AR (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff's Department are investigating a body found on an Arkansas road.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on South 5th and U.S. 79 in McNeil, Arkansas say state police.

Troopers say a driver was driving down that road and hit a body. Initially it was believed to be a car versus pedestrian accident.

Arkansas State Police were first to the scene following the incident and say there were suspicious circumstances.

The death is under investigation. Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for more information on this still developing story.

