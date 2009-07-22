Shootings reported at Texas Southern University

HOUSTON (AP) - Police are investigating multiple shootings reported at a Texas Southern University event.

TSU spokeswoman Eva Pickens tells the Houston Chronicle that at least three people were shot at Wednesday night event hosted by Houston City Council member Peter Brown, who's running for mayor.

Houston police tell KTRK-TV four people were shot at three different locations within a block, one on campus and two off campus. Houston police spokesman John Cannon referred questions to university officials.

Pickens didn't immediately returns calls and e-mails from The Associated Press.

There's no immediate word on conditions. Pickens tells the Chronicle it's unclear if any of the injured were students.

Texas Southern is a historically black university with an enrollment approaching 10,000 students.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)