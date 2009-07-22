Police in Texarkana looking for robbery suspect

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Just after 5:30pm on Tuesday, police say a man walked into a bank in Texarkana, pointed a sharp object at a clerk and demanded money.

The robbery happened at Wells Fargo Bank, located in the 4800 block of Texas Boulevard.

A surveillance camera captured a good image of the alleged robber.

He is thought to be in his 30's, between 5'5" and 5'8" tall, with a beard and mustache.

At the time, he was wearing a tan shirt with writing on it, and a black baseball cap with the letters "TX" on the front.

If you have any information on who this man is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 903-793--7867.

