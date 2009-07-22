Longview robbery suspect shoots himself

LONGVIEW, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas burglary suspect shot himself, according to Longview, Texas police, after being surrounded by police.
The Longview SWAT team was called out to a Longview Motel 6 after getting a tip about stolen property being inside one of the rooms.
According to police, SWAT used an armored bearcat to get inside the room and that's when police say the suspect, who has now been identified as 47-year-old Johnny James Johnson of Longview, barricaded himself in the bathroom.
Johnson allegedly then shot himself with what they believe was a stolen rifle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
