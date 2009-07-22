Georgia fugitive arrested by BSO

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Georgia fugitive is behind bars in Bossier Parish, following a traffic violation.

39-year-old Jason Mattingly of Sharpsburg, Georgia was arrested by Bossier deputies Monday.

According to deputies, Mattingly was stopped and deputies asked for his driver's license, but Mattingly told deputies he didn't have one.

Deputies were able to find Mattingly's license following a search of his vehicle. A license check followed and deputies learned that Mattingly allegedly had a warrant for a parole violation out of Georgia.

Deputies say when they asked Mattingly for his real name, Mattingly ran, but was caught and arrested.

He now faces a third offense marijuana possession charge, introduction of contraband into a prison, resisting with force and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

