Haughton teen arrested for carnal knowledge

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) -A Haughton teenager was arrested Tuesday for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

17-year-old Joshua Kenneth Rasmussen was arrested after the 14-year-old victim's mother caught Rasmussen in bed with her son, according to Bossier Parish deputies.

Rasmussen told investigators he met the 14-year-old at a party and began a sexual relationship with him during late January 2009.

Rasmussen is now in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with bond pending.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.