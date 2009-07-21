Morning stabbing in S'port leaves man injured

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police say a domestic dispute ended with a man in the hospital, and his wife in jail.

It happened in the 4100 block of Lamar Street just before 4am Tuesday morning.

Police say the couple was fighting when the woman allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the man.

He was taken to Willis Knighton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested and taken to jail.

