Myspace leads police to runaway on Olive St.

By Fred Childers - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - At 9:30 this morning several police cars line the 100 block of Olive Street in shreveport.... What they would find in this home shocked neighbors.

"It's very disturbing, I'll say that as a parent," said neighbor, Hector Garza.

Police were searching for a 16 year old runaway from Minnesota, they found 24 year old, Elezar Sanchez.

"When we came out we had an encounter with two other Hispanic people and they would not allow us into the home search for them, finally we got an interpreter here and immigration came out, and spoke with them," said Cpl. Jimmy Ray with the Shreveport Police Department.

Police reportedly found Sanchez and the 16 year old girl inside a bedroom closet in this home. But how did they find the location of this home? Someone inside logged onto her Myspace.

"Somebody from this house used a computer to check Myspace account of the little missing girl, and with that the national center for exploited children gave them the address, and they sent it to us and we just followed up for the Minnesota police department," said Cpl. Ray.

Good news for the girl's family, and the residents of Olive Street.

"It's very good you know, knowing you can be tracked no matter where you're at," said Garza.

Now Sanchez faces a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He's also being investigated for possible gang involvement in Dallas, Texas.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.