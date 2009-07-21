S'port man found guilty of aggravated incest

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Shreveport man accused of having sex with a four-year-old relative was found guilty Monday in Caddo Parish District Court.

26-year-old Patrick Ashley was arrested back in August of 2007 and charged with having sexual contact with the child in June of 2007, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office.

Ashley will be sentenced for the aggravated incest charge on September 2nd by Judge Michael Pitman says the District Attorney's office.

