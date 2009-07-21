Police make arrests in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Natchitoches police detectives have wrapped up a shooting investigation at the JW Thomas apartment complex last Thursday.

Detectives say, the shooting victim, Lemontreg Scott, and a juvenile, were allegedly burglarizing an apartment when the renter fired several gunshots.

Scott is listed in fair condition at LSU Hospital in Shreveport.

The reported gunman, Uriah Evans, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a narcotics officer, after police found marijuana inside a closet.

The juvenile faces simple burglary charges.

Scott will face the same charges once he's released from the hospital.

