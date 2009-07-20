E. TX woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend

TYLER, TX (KSLA) - A shooting in Tyler has left one man dead and a woman in the hospital. That shooting happened in around 2am Monday morning.

Police say they received a call concerning gunfire near the East Texas Medical Center, and officers arrived to find a man's body in the street and a wounded employee in the emergency room.

Police also tell us the gunman, 29-year-old Charles Bell, was waiting for his girlfriend, 27-year-old Amber Pinkney to arrive at the hospital for her work shift.

Bell approached Pinkney as she was getting out of her car, and shot her in the jaw, hand, and shoulder.

Police say he then turned the gun on himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while Pinkney is listed in stable condition.

