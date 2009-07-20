Couple charged in att. murder of man's ex-wife

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A husband and wife from Texas remain in the Bossier Parish jail after investigators say the pair tried to murder the man's ex-wife.

Fifty-year-old Gary Wayne Hill and 47-year-old Arlene Gay Eaves Hill, both of Atlanta, Texas, each face a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to investigators, the Hills went to Benton, LA on July 1st and followed Gary Hill's ex-wife as she left her job.

Hill's ex-wife told investigators as she was driving south on Highway 3, she heard a loud noise as a white SUV drove up beside her then sped off. When the ex-wife got home, she examined her car and found a bullet hole in the driver's door.

Investigators say cell phone records and surveillance video from a gas station placed the Hills and their vehicle in Benton on the day of the shooting. Investigators also found a gun at the Hill's home that matched the description of the weapon used in the shooting.

Investigators believe arguments between the Hills and Mr. Hill's ex-wife over alimony payments may have led to the incident.

Gary and Arlene Hill remain in the Bossier Parish jail, each on a $250,000 bond.

