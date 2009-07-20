Hit and run driver leaves children behind

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A hit and run driver fled the scene of the crime Sunday morning, leaving two children behind.

Witnesses said that a silver Sedan driven by an adult male and carrying two young children attempted to maneuver between a white full sized Chevy van and a red Cadillac SUV.

According to witnesses, the silver Sedan bumped the white Chevy van, which caused the van to hit the red Cadillac SUV, causing the red Cadillac SUV to roll over.

The driver of the silver sedan jumped out of the car and fled the scene, leaving the two young children in the car.

After a short foot chase, according to witnesses, the driver was taken into police custody.

