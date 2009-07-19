Cell phone argument leads to shooting

By Ben Wolf - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man recovers in the hospital tonight after surviving three gunshot wounds, all because of an argument over a cell phone.

It all happened just before three o'clock Sunday morning. After the argument over the cell phone, police say three men drove up and opened fire on Martin while he was standing in his drive-way on F & M Court near the Libbey Glass factory.

Our cameras captured bullet holes in his neighbors' windows and in the sides of their homes.

Martin suffered two shots to the back and one to the leg.

His mother tells KSLA News 12 he was able to run away before collapsing in someone's yard down the street.

Martin is in stable condition at LSU Hospital.

According to Martin's mother, he had lost the phone, went back to the place he lost it and that's when Martin says three men said they found the phone and would give it back to him for 35 dollars.

Martin's mother says her son left because it wasn't worth it.

Hours later, Shirley Martin believes those three men came and shot her son.

Police say they have a good lead on a group of men who they believe shot 35 year-old Reginald Martin.

They have now identified one of them. Investigators are looking for 44-year-old Charles "Big Chuck" Morgan, who has a warrant outstanding for his arrest charging him with one count of attempted second degree murder.

Morgan is described as a black male, 5'10" tall weighing approximately 210 lbs. Detectives are still working to identify the other suspects involved in this crime.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.