Alamo trial continues Friday

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - The final alleged victim took the stand Friday in the federal trial of Evangelist Tony Alamo.

She's on the list of teen girls who accused Alamo of sex crimes against them.

The now 17-year-old girl testified Friday that Alamo married her at age 11. She says he picked her because she looked "very innocent to him."

The girl says Alamo had sex with her in the back bedroom of his large touring bus in 2004.

