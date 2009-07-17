S'port robbery suspects now face Caddo charges

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Two men who face robbery charges in Shreveport were also charged by the Caddo Sheriff's Office Thursday.

25-year-old Mikeo Johnson and 28-year-old John Chambers both of Shreveport now face charges in the armed robbery of The General Store on Colquitt Road back on July 11th.

According to Caddo deputies, Johnson and Chambers already face three other counts of armed robbery by Shreveport Police for robberies that occurred at a Shreveport Texaco store, Southern Hills Grocery and Discount Tobacco Outlet.

In the General Store robbery, the two suspects had been in the store earlier and made a small purchase, say deputies. They then returned about 30 minutes later to make another small purchase.

Deputies add, that when the clerk opened the register, one of the suspects tried to reach into the register, but the clerk slammed it closed.

That's when deputies say Johnson pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire.

The two suspects fled after taking Newport cigarettes.

Johnson faces an additional charge of attempted first degree murder of the store clerk.

