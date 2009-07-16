2 men arrested in fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two men are now behind bars in connection to Wednesday's deadly shooting. Robert Saxton is charged with illegally supplying a felon with a firearm and ammunition.

That felon that police say he supplied is Kunta Kente Green.

He's facing 2nd degree murder charges.

Green surrendered to police last night. Detectives believe he shot 21-year-old Deolandis Johnson yesterday morning.

That shooting happened at the C&C Grocery and Deli on Broadway and Henry Street in Shreveport.

Police say Johnson was shot twice after he walked outside the store.

He was rushed to LSU hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how the two knew each other, but police do believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of ongoing dispute.

