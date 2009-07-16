Attempted murder suspect turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The search for an attempted murder suspect has come to an end. Shreveport Police say 31-year-old Dequan Parks turned himself in on Thursday, in connection to a shooting back on July 10.

The investigation began after 26-year-old Antonio Church arrived at Willis Knighton North in Shreveport with several gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen.

Police say Church was then transported to LSU Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. No word on Church's condition at this time.

A warrant had been issued for the arrest of Parks. He faces a charge of 2nd degree attempted murder.

