Alamo’s former wife testifies in his trial

FOUKE, AR (KSLA) - There was graphic and gripping testimony in the Tony Alamo trial Wednesday from a woman claiming to be his former wife.

The 30 year- old woman who took the stand said that she was only 14 years old when she married him.

She revealed details of sexual encounters with Alamo and sex acts performed on other girls, some who were as young as eight years- old.

Alamo's defense team called the testimony a "smear campaign."

KSLA News 12 talked to a former member of the Alamo Foundation.

Alamo is accused of taking minor girls across state lines for sex.

