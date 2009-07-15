New Boston shooting ends in one dead

NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) - A shooting in New Boston, Texas Tuesday night ends with one person dead and police still trying to piece together what happened.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of North Linear St., shortly after 11 p.m.
According to police, a shots fire call brought police to the scene. Upon arrival, police found 28-year-old Marshall Conkleton lying on his back in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Conkleton was taken to a Texarkana, Texas hospital for treatment, but has been transferred to a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital. No word concerning Conkleton's condition.
At this time police are still figuring out what caused the shooting.
Authorities say no one including the victim is cooperating with the New Boston Police's investigation.
Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for more on this still developing story.
