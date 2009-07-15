East Texas gets 17 Oilfield Crime Ring indictments

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -Texas counties partnered with the natural gas industry in one of the largest oilfield investigations ever to get members of an Oilfield Crime Ring Indicted in East Texas.

Texas Rangers and local law enforcement officers throughout East Texas Tuesday began executing felony indictments issued by grand juries in two counties.

Those indicted are accused of stealing, or conspiring to steal, condensate from natural gas well sites in East Texas.

A Panola County grand jury handed down indictments charging 15 people for alleged participation in an organized crime ring in the East Texas oil field.

The grand jury returned 65 felony indictments in the case.

A Rusk County grand jury indicted two additional people for alleged oilfield theft. In total, 17 people have been indicted in the case.

Spanning seven Texas counties, the investigation is among the largest oilfield theft cases to date.

The investigation found thieves have stolen several million dollars in product over a two-year period.

A multi-county law enforcement task force from Panola, Shelby, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Harrison, Smith and Gregg Counties made up of Texas Rangers, local sheriffs and local district attorneys' investigators conducted the investigation that led to the arrests

