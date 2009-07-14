Webster Parish fugitive arrested

A Webster Parish fugitive was arrested on drug charges when he turned himself in at the Minden Police Department. Keyon Morris, 27 years old of Minden, faces charges from four separate arrest warrants following an undercover investigation. "He [Morris] was dealing a lot of dope," said Webster Sheriff's Office Det. Lt. Shawn Baker. "He did a smart thing by turning himself in. We would have caught up to him; but this way is safer for everyone. This marks the close of another pretty hefty case-and I like progress."

Morris faces four counts of distribution of drugs involving ecstasy and marijuana. Morris is in the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on $70,000 in bonds.



Major Steve Cropper of the Webster Parish Sheriff's Department says the recent narcotics operation conducted by the Webster Sheriff's Department and Minden Police closed a number of open cases. "It got their attention," says Cropper. "Those that we didn't catch up with that day are slowly surrendering. They know we're looking for them--and that we won't give up."

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.