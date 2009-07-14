Haughton man arrested for carnal knowledge

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) - A Haughton man is now behind bars for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old teenager, says the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

24-year-old Robert Tracy Gladney was arrested Monday after deputies were called out to Blueberry Hill Farms for a juvenile trespasser.

The juvenile according to deputies had been fired the day before for inappropriate behavior and was seen on the property.

She told deputies she returned to the farm because she didn't want to tell her aunt she had been fired.

Deputies say that she admitted to having consensual sexual intercourse with Gladney in the field at the business back in June.

The juvenile also told deputies that Gladney knew she was only 14-years-old.

Gladney is now in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility facing a carnal knowledge charge.

