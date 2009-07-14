Marshall murder manhunt underway

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -Investigators in Marshall, Texas are on an intense manhunt for a man they say assaulted another man.

The victim died on Saturday because of his injuries.

The man police are looking for is described as heavy set and in his mid 50'S. He has a short hair cut, thin mustache and a surgical scar on his chest.

Officials say he has been seen around the city pushing a shopping cart collecting cans and also has a dog with him at all times.

Officers were responding to an assault in the 500 block of Greenwood Ave. in Marshall last Friday.

That's where they found 67-year-old John Houston Smith unconscious and having trouble breathing. Smith was transported to a nearby hospital.

Marshall Police urge if you have any information on this crime to please call Marshall Police at 903-935-4575 or Marshall Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.