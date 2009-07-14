Opening statements in Alamo trial

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Opening statements began this afternoon (Tuesday) after the jury was seated in the trial of evangelist Tony Alamo.
A pool of 109 jurors returned Tuesday morning to Texarkana to face questioning from prosecutors and defense lawyers in Alamo's trial.
Both the prosecution and defense completed their opening statements, then the judge decided to end the trial for the day. The first witnesses will take the stand Wednesday morning.
Alamo faces 10 federal charges that accuse him of taking young girls across state lines for sex. 74-year-old Alamo is being held without bond. Officials expect the trial to take two weeks to complete.
