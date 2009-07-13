Jurors narrowed down in AR Evangelist Alamo trial

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Court officials say the first set of potential jurors in the trial of jailed evangelist Tony Alamo have been whittled down.

U.S. District Clerk of Court Christopher R. Johnson says 52 potential jurors were selected Monday morning out of a group of more than 100 called to Texarkana.

Johnson says another group of about 100 will be winnowed Monday afternoon.

Johnson says lawyers also will discuss a series of motions before Judge Harry F. Barnes after that selection process.

About 220 jurors were summoned for Alamo's trial on charges he took young girls across state lines for sex.

Alamo has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial is expected to last two weeks.

