Double shooting in Shreveport backyard turns fatal

Shreveport Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

At approximately 3:22 a.m. this morning, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of Lakeshore Dr. relative to a shooting. Upon arrival there, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the male victims was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to LSUHSC by the Shreveport Fire Department. His wounds have been described as critical.

Detectives have learned that the two victims arrived at the home on Lakeshore Dr. early this morning and while they were there, some type of dispute occurred between them and the suspect, who lives at the residence. During the course of this dispute, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victims. The suspect, identified as 40 year old Lorenzo Jefferson of the 3100 block of Lakeshore Dr., has been arrested by detectives and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of first degree murder.

Detectives are working at this time to determine exactly what precipitated this shooting and are asking anyone with any information regarding this shooting to call them at 318-673-6955 or CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373.