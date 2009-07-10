Minden man charged with sexual assault

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - Webster Parish authorities arrested a man they say broke into a woman's home on Wednesday, threatened her with a gun and sexually assaulted her.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Bazile is charged with aggravated rape, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Authorities say the assault happened while the woman and her infant child were alone at the home. Afterwards, police say Bazile forced the woman and her child into a closet then robbed the home of cash and other items.

A description of Bazile plus evidence found at the home led to his arrest on Thursday.

Authorities say Bazile has a history of violence and just got out of jail on probation.

Investigators from both the Minden Police Department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office worked on the case.

