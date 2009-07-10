SPD looking for suspect in a 3 victim shooting

SHREVEPORT,LA - Shreveport Police are looking for a shooter that has sent three people to the hospital. Officers are still searching for twenty-four-year old Shamichael Tillman.

Around 11pm Thursday night, officers went to the 2500 block of Malcolm Street where they found a large fight and three people shot.

Forty-one year-old Vanessa C. Baker and 18 year-old Cartavian Baker were taken to LSUHSC by with what has been described as non-life-threatening wounds.

Fifty year-old Timothy Bell was taken to LSUHSC with life threatening wounds. Each of the victims was shot at least once.

SPD says there was some type of dispute between two groups of people that escalated into a fight. That's when at least one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Based on statements from witnesses, officers found a possible suspect vehicle a short time later near the intersection of Dillman Ave. and W. 78th St.

As officers attempted to interview four possible suspects near the vehicle, two of the suspects fled the scene. Officers caught the other two for questioning.

Tillman is still on the loose and he faces three counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Shreveport Police detectives at 318-673-6955 or CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373.