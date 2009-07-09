Lucien Trammell found guilty

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In a unanimous decision by a jury, Lucien Trammell has been found guilty as charged.

Trammell is charged with attempted 1st degree murder for shooting Shreveport Police Officer John Madjerick in the face back in January 2008.

The verdict was read just before 7:30pm Thursday night, and it took the jury 54 minutes to decide.

As a multiple offender, trammell faces 20-to-50 years in prison.

The judge scheduled sentencing for August 24th.

Officer Madjerick not only survived, but was working his police shift when the verdict came down.

