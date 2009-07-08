Meet Our Doctors

|
- M.D. Degree-University of Connecticut Medical School
- Internal Medicine Residency-University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Iowa City
- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship-University of Texas Southwestern Medical School-Dallas
- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
- M.D. Degree-Emory University School of Medicine-Atlanta, Georgia
- Internal Medicine Residency-University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Iowa City
- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship-University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Iowa City
- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Internal Medicine Residency-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Gastroenterology Fellowship-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Internal Medicine Residency-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship- St. Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Internal Medicine Residency-University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Center-Little Rock
- Gastroenterology Fellowship-Scott and White Clinic-Temple, Texas
- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
- M.D. Degree-University Catolica Santiago de Guayaquil-Ecuador
- Internal Medicine Residency-Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami
- Hepatology Fellowship-Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami
- Gastroenterology Fellowship-Mayo Graduate School of Medicine- Rochester, Minnesota
- Board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Internal Medicine Residency-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport
- Gastroenterology Fellowship-University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center-Memphis
- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and in Gastroenterology
- M.D. Degree-Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine Residency-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center-Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center-Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Board certified in Internal Medicine and in Gastroenterology