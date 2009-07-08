Meet Our Doctors - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Meet Our Doctors

 

Arthur L. Poch, M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-University of Connecticut Medical School

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Iowa City

 

- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship-University of Texas Southwestern Medical School-Dallas

 

- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology

David M. Philips, M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-Emory University School of Medicine-Atlanta, Georgia

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Iowa City

 

- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship-University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Iowa City

 

- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology


J. Mark Provenza, M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Gastroenterology Fellowship-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
David F. Dies, M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship- St. Louis University Health Sciences Center

 

- Board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology

Douglas E. Rimmer, Jr., M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Center-Little Rock

 

- Gastroenterology Fellowship-Scott and White Clinic-Temple, Texas

 

- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology

Humberto I. Aguilar, M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-University Catolica Santiago de Guayaquil-Ecuador

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami

 

- Hepatology Fellowship-Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami

 

- Gastroenterology Fellowship-Mayo Graduate School of Medicine- Rochester, Minnesota

 

- Board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology

L. Webster Johnson, M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport

 

- Gastroenterology Fellowship-University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center-Memphis

 

- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and in Gastroenterology

James C. Hobley, M.D.

 

- M.D. Degree-Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine

 

- Internal Medicine Residency-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center-Hershey, Pennsylvania

 

- Gastroenterology/Hepatology Fellowship-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center-Hershey, Pennsylvania

 

- Board certified in Internal Medicine and in Gastroenterology

